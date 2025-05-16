Latest News

The 1918 Alexander One-Room Schoolhouse will soon be open to the public from 9 AM to 12 PM each Saturday between May 24th and October 4th during the Jasper Farmer’s Market.

Visitors can discover what life was like for students and teachers in a one-room school with educators on site to share information and find out more about the history of Jasper and Dubois County.

There is no cost for this event, and parking is available near the Jasper Public Library.

For more information, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812)482-5959.

On By Celia Neukam

