The Lincoln Amphitheatre is kicking off its 38th season with expanded seating and additional upgrades as its renovation project is now complete. After three years of construction, these upgrades will enhance the overall patron experience and provide more opportunities for visitors from across the region and beyond to attend events at the popular state-owned and operated facility.



The historic and beloved outdoor performance venue is located within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City and has undergone a significant transformation, expanding its seating capacity from 1,500 to 2,200.



This multi-phase and multi-year renovation project has been led by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in partnership with the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC).



Key components of the four-phase expansion and renovation project include:



Phase 1 (2023)

New patron entrance

Phase 2 (2024)

Renovated parking lot (and new stormwater system) with more than 300 additional parking spots

Phases 3 & 4 (2025)

New viewing platforms (Patio 1816 and Patio 1830)

New open-air seating areas (Starlight 1 and Starlight 2)

New restroom addition and upgrades to existing restrooms

Upgrades to concessions to account for additional traffic, relocated beer and wine service

New composite siding, roofs, soffits, fascia, and gutters for all buildings in the mezzanine area

Enhanced mezzanine updates and gathering area improvements and additions

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2025 Spencer County Community Foundation and Perry County Community Foundation Performance Series kicks off with a sold-out Saturday night event on May 17, followed by a special Sunday afternoon Amp Unplugged acoustic performance featuring Kashmir and their “Unledded acoustic tribute to Led Zeppelin” on Sunday, May 18.

Tickets are still available for Sunday’s event at https://bit.ly/Unledded-Sunday.



For more information about the Lincoln Amphitheatre, including the complete 2025 season lineup and ticket availability, please visit LincolnAmphitheatre.com.