Eugene “Gene” Bachman, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at Brookside Village at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 87 years old, surrounded by family.

He was born in Jasper, Indiana, on April 21, 1938, to Albert and Eleanor (Seger) Bachman.

On May 30,1959, Gene married Dorothy Lueken and together they raised four children. During their 59-year marriage, they worked hard, played cards, and especially loved to travel, ranging from bus tours to Branson, Missouri to seeing a live taping of the Price is Right in Los Angeles. But most days, they spent time together just in a peaceful quiet, rocking in their chairs. Gene and Dorothy made many memories together before her passing in November of 2018.

Gene was a very faithful man. He and Dorothy were proud members of Holy Family Church. He was President of the Parish Council during the construction of the church, an usher, and collection counter.

Gene knew what hard work looked like. He began his career after high school in the National Guard. Then he began working for the Novelty before moving to Kimball International where he worked until his retirement after 43 years. After retirement, he worked part time at Old National Bank. Aside from work, Gene was a faithful member in many organizations. During his life, he volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and was elected to the Township Trustee Board for Marion Township.

Gene carried himself in a very gentle and humble way that showed through in his hobbies. He was an active gardener who enjoyed sharing his crop with family and neighbors. He used the skills he mastered at Kimball in his woodworking shop where he would frequently craft items for family or refurnish items for many. He spent many hours in his shop in quiet solitude, working away on his latest project and enjoying every moment of the process.

His favorite role in life though was Grandpa. He wore every shirt emblazoned with his grandchildren’s names with pride. Gene loved any time he got to sit down and play a card game with them or help get them out of a tree they climbed too high in. He especially loved to be a great-grandfather and loved getting a visit from Theodore during his time at Brookside.

Eugene is survived by his four children: Allen (Rita) Bachman of Huntingburg, Michael (Kathy) Bachman of Jasper, Ann (Jeff) Reutman of Jasper, and Marla Bachman of Jasper; three grandchildren: Alex (Shay) Reutman of Jasper, Maria (Adam) Rude of Shelbyville, Indiana, and Kelli Reutman of New Albany, Indiana; one great grandchild with two on the way, and one brother, Kenneth Bachman, Jasper, IN.

Eugene is preceded in death by his wife, four sisters, Rita Schmitt, Helen Teder, Mary Moeller, and Ruth Bachman, and four brothers, James, Thomas, William, and Robert Bachman.

The family would like to thank Brookside Village and Holy Family Church for their support during the last few years of Gene’s life.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene “Gene” Bachman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

