An 18-year-old Jasper man is facing a long list of felony charges following an investigation by the Jasper Police Department into allegations of inappropriate relationships with underage girls.

Denis Clark-Espinal was arrested on May 14 around 11:30 a.m. at a residence on East 6th Street. The arrest follows a two-month investigation that began in March when police received a tip about a possible inappropriate relationship between Clark and a female juvenile.

Authorities say detectives uncovered evidence supporting the tip and, after executing multiple search warrants, identified four additional female juvenile victims. The investigation reportedly revealed that Clark had been requesting and receiving inappropriate images from the girls and was involved in multiple unlawful interactions.

Clark now faces a total of 27 criminal charges, including:

Two counts of Child Molesting (Level 3 Felony)

Four counts of Attempted Child Molesting (Level 3 Felony)

Eight counts of Child Exploitation (Level 5 Felony)

Eight counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Level 6 Felony)

Three counts of Battery (Level 6 Felony)

Two counts of Intimidation (Class A Misdemeanor)

He was booked into the Dubois County Security Center following his arrest.