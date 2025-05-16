Kenneth U. Mehringer, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:54 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at Serenity Springs at Northwood in Jasper, Indiana.

Ken was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 5, 1938, to Urban and Helen (Mehringer) Mehringer. He married his wife of almost 68 years, Janice Knies on June 6, 1957, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

He retired as production manager from Kimball Jasper Laminates, where he had worked for over 42 years. Ken was also a part-time farmer.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, Knights of Columbus, and the Dubois County Saddle Club.

Ken loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them, hunting, horses and horseback riding, spending time outdoors, boating, and working on the farm.

Surviving are his wife, Janice Mehringer, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Audrey (Charles) Doty, Jasper, IN, and Gwen Mehringer, Dubois, IN, three grandchildren, Melanie (Jeremy) Sermersheim, Jesse (Kim) Doty, and Chance Mehringer, four great grandchildren, Ella and Lydie Sermersheim and Olivia and Reid Doty, four sisters, LaVerne Hochgesang, Jasper, IN, Betty Bonifer, Jasper, IN, Lynn (Morris) Kalb, Dubois, IN, and Geri (Gary) Wendholt, Ferdinand, IN, one brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Sermersheim, Jasper, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are one sister, Janice “Dolly” Sermersheim, and two brothers, Robert (Anna Mae) Mehringer and Russell Mehringer.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth U. Mehringer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with inurnment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper or to the wishes of family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.