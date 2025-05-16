The Loogootee Board of Works met on May 12th to review bids for water tower restoration, approve police staffing changes, and discuss equipment needs for the fire department.

The city’s two water towers, last serviced in 2002, are due for maintenance. Bids were read aloud, and Midwest Engineers was tasked with evaluating proposals for repairs and recoating. The Board also approved the hiring of a new police officer following a recent vacancy.

A revised fire protection contract was approved, continuing service coverage for Loogootee, Crane, and Burn City, with updates to language and boundaries. The Board also discussed replacing aging SCBA units for the fire department, estimated to cost up to $275,000. While the City Council approved the purchase, funding sources are still being finalized.

Mayor Ader reported park updates, including tree removal and plans to install outdoor fitness equipment. To prepare for Summerfest, a proposal to purchase four truckloads of white sand for the park’s volleyball court was also advanced to the City Council for funding approval.

The next Board of Works meeting is set for June 9th at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.