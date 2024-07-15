Virginia Ida Schnellenberger, 93 years old of Huntingburg, passed away on July 13th, 2024 at Brookside Village, Jasper, IN.

She was born to Fidelis and Augusta (Reutman) Berg on October 15, 1930 in Jasper, IN. Virginia married Thomas (Tom) Fidelis Schnellenberger on October 25, 1952 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, IN. Tom passed away December 25, 2020.

Virginia graduated from Jasper High School in 1948 and was a homemaker for many years before Tom and Virginia purchased Roy Cox Tire and Supply in June, 1966 and changed the name to Tom’s Tire & Supply. They owned the business for 27 years before retiring. Virginia was a Boy Scout Den Mother in the60’s, was past President of the Extension Homemaker Club, Green Acres, and had been a member of the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Huntingburg, where she was a member of the D of I and Ladies Sodality, helped with the Bereavement meals and was a Eucharistic Minister for many years.Tom and Virginia were both involved in RIAL (Religion In American Lives). Virginia supported Tom in many of his community endeavors. In Virginia’sspare time, she loved coming up with new designs for quilts, experimenting with new recipes, canning vegetables from their garden and reading a good book as well as spending time with family and friends.

Virginia is survived by four children Tom Jr (Jackie) Schnellenberger, Indianapolis; Dr. Sue(Charlie) Martin,Rockport; Patty (Dennis) Boeglin, Jasper and Mary (Richard) Roby, Huntingburg;nine grandchildren; one step-grandson; eleven great –grandchildren;three step-great grandchildren;one great grandchild on the way;one brother-in-law, Joe Fischer of Schnellville, IN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas Fidelias Schnellenberger, Sr.;two sisters and brothers-in-law,Ruth (Dick) McCormack, Dundee, Oregon; Mary Jane (Ron)Wagner, Brownsburg, IN;one brother and sister-in-law; Frank(Bernice) Berg, Warsaw, IN; three sisters/brother in-law Vivian Fischer of Schnellville, IN; Dorothy and Bob Schmutzler, FL and Judy Schnellenberger, Huntingburg, IN.

Visitation will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, from 5:00- 8:00 PM EDT on July 16th. The funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Churchin Huntingburg, July 17th at 10:00a.m EDT. Due to COVID at the time of his death, the services will be held for Tom and Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Meinrad Archabbey, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.