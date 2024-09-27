The Milltown Police Department is seeking donations for a silent auction that will take place during Boo-Fest in October. The auction’s proceeds will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for children in the Milltown area who might not otherwise receive presents during the holiday season. This annual initiative aims to ensure that local children can experience the joy of Christmas, with all funds raised going directly toward fulfilling their holiday wish lists.

Community members and businesses are encouraged to contribute items to the auction to help make the event a success. Those interested in donating or seeking more information can contact the Milltown Police Department at 812-407-5364.