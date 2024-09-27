Deena J. Lewis was selected in a caucus on Thursday, September 26, to fill District One seat on the Dubois County Council vacated by the recent selection of former council member Daryl Schmitt to the Indiana District 48 Senate. District One is comprised of Bainbridge 3W, 5N, 6N & 7, Boone-Jasper, Boone 1, Harbison 1 & 2, Madison-Jasper N & S, and Madison 1 & 2 townships.

Lewis was one of two candidates who filed the proper documentation with GOP Chairman Bob Duncan. However, the other candidate withdrew from the contest prior to the caucus which led to a unanimous vote for Lewis. Following the caucus she was sworn-in by Dubois County Clerk, Amy Kippenbrock and will fill the role immediately for the term expiring at the end of 2026.

Councilwoman Lewis graduated from Vincennes University, Jasper with an associate degree in business and from Oakland City University with a bachelor’s degree in human resources. In addition to work in the field of HR, her professional background includes 16-years in municipal government, including her election to two terms as the Clerk-Treasurer of the Town of Santa Claus.

More recently, Lewis retired from a 20-year career at a local business, professionally working with motor fleets across the nation to recover overpaid fuel taxes and identify fleet-related efficiencies.

In Dubois County communities, Lewis is an active member of Central Christian Church, the Dubois County Leukemia Association, and Secretary of the Dubois County Republican Party, and was a co-founding director of Crisis Connection.

Lewis resides in Jasper with her husband, Terry Seitz. They have four daughters and six grandchildren.