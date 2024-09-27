The Indiana Military Museum has announced a Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day event including numerous activities will take place on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, from 10 AM to 4 PM ET. The public is invited to attend and all Vietnam Veterans will be given free admission to the Museum during the event.

Throughout the day, paid flights will be available on an original 1970 UH-1H “Huey” helicopter. Owned and operated by Indiana Air Search & Rescue (IASAR), this historic aircraft served in Vietnam and now provides Indiana communities with search and rescue services as it honors veterans. Rides will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Vietnam Veterans can fly at no charge. Prices are $100 for adults and $50 for children aged 5 to 17. Those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Flights and schedules will be under IASAR’s control and discretion, subject to weather conditions.

The Museum’s outdoor re-creation of a Vietnam “firebase” will be open to the public and manned by several uniformed historical reenactors exhibiting and explaining the uniforms, equipment and weapons as they provide a glimpse into the harsh reality of life in the jungles of Southeast Asia.

Visitors are encouraged to tour the Indiana Military Museum’s 28,000-square-foot Diorama Hall, which provides visitors with an educational immersion experience in history that includes several life-sized dioramas, including an authentic re-creation of a

Vietnam communications bunker, complete with fully outfitted mannequins, weapons, field equipment, and vehicles. Museum staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide insights into the various displays.

Also available to the public on Friday, October 4th, and again on Saturday, October 5th, will be demonstrations of numerous large 1/6th scale radio-controlled armored vehicles, brought by the ARMORTEK Club. They will be exhibited and operated for the public’s viewing enjoyment at the Museum.

The Indiana Military Museum is located at 715 South 6th Street in Vincennes. The Museum’s regular hours are 10 AM to 4 PM (EST), Monday through Sunday. Admission to view the Museum’s indoor exhibits is $9 per Adult and $5 per Child. Outdoor displays of aircraft and vehicles are free.