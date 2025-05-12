Friday, May 16, join staff from Let the Sun Shine In – Indiana and the US Forest Service-Hoosier National Forest in a search for the elusive Eastern Whip-poor-will. This tour of forested areas south of Birdseye will begin at 8 PM EDT, and conclude about 9:30 PM. The tour will be by car and on-foot. The tour begins at the Birdseye Trailhead in the Hoosier National Forest, on County Road 1175 E, just east of the Town of Birdseye. Road signs will be posted.

Marion Mason, Public Affairs Specialist, Hoosier National Forest and Judi Brown, Coordinator of Let the Sun Shine In-Indiana will lead a tour to forested areas with the preferred habitat of the Whip-poor will. Whip-poor-wills are easy to hear but hard to see. Their brindled plumage blends with the gray-brown leaf litter of the open canopy forests where they breed and roost. They are active at dawn and dusk, and on moonlit nights. The tour will not include approaching any wildlife, including Whip-poor-wills.

Participants should plan to meet at the Birdseye Trailhead between 7:30 and 8:00 PM EDT. The tour will begin at 8:00 PM with a short walk along the Birdseye Trail to learn more about the habitat type Whip-poor-wills prefer, as well as more about the birds themselves. The tour involves driving between different forested tracts to listen for the calls of the Eastern Whip-poor-wills, and short walks. Participants should wear appropriate clothing and footwear for walking in the woods on a spring evening. Headlamps or a flash light is recommended for navigating the trail after dark. Insect repellant will be provided.

Pre-registration is requested. Contact Judi Brown, Let the Sun Shine In-Indiana Coordinator at 812-631-4904 for more information, or to register. In the event of inclement weather, the tour will be postponed. Registered attendees will be notified.

Sponsors for the Whip-poor-will Tour are Let the Sun Shine In-Indiana (www.letthesunshinein-indiana.com/forestry-field-events-workshops-demonstration-forests/) and the US Forest Service-Hoosier National Forest. (www.fs.usda.gov/sites/nfs/files/legacy-media/hoosier/Birdeseye%20-%20Geo%20PDF%20Map.pdf ).