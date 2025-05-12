Beginning on or around Monday, May 19, crews will close State Road 64 in Pike County near Augusta. This closure will occur between County Road 400 E and South Augusta/Vigo Street.

This closure is for maintenance operations. Work is expected to take three days to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour for this project is State Road 61 to State Road 56 to State Road 257. Local traffic will have access. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.