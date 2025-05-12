The Washington Police Department is investigating the theft of a 2019 blue Toyota Camry, reported stolen on May 11, 2025. The vehicle bears Indiana license plate “TXF885” and was last seen within the city limits.

Authorities are asking the public not to approach the vehicle if spotted, but instead to contact Central Dispatch at 812-254-1060. Anyone with information about the theft is urged to reach out to Officer Larry Doane at larry.doane@washingtonin.us.

Police are also reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove the keys to help prevent future incidents.