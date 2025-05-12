In honor of local law enforcement and their dedication to public safety, Holiday Foods is offering free lunches to all law enforcement personnel during the week of May 12 through May 16. The gesture is part of the store’s broader effort to show appreciation and support for the men and women who serve and protect the community.

Local officers are invited to stop by any Holiday Foods location throughout the week to receive their complimentary meal. The initiative is available to all local law enforcement personnel and aims to recognize their continued commitment to keeping neighborhoods safe.

Holiday Foods has organized similar events in the past, particularly around National Police Week, which occurs in May. The nationwide observance honors fallen officers and highlights the importance of supporting those still serving. This latest campaign aligns with that tradition by providing a tangible show of gratitude.

Community members are encouraged to thank officers they see participating in the event and to reflect on the daily contributions of local law enforcement.

Holiday Foods operates several locations across southern Indiana, including stores in Ferdinand, Jasper, Santa Claus, Dale, Haubstadt, and New Salisbury.