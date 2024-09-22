The Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, will be hosting two free film screenings for the Season of Creation, the annual Christian celebration to pray and respond together to the cry of Creation. The documentaries are meant to help understand the challenges faced in caring for our common home and will be shown in the St. Benedict’s Brew Works Auditorium on the grounds of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand.

On Sunday, October 6 at 2 PM, the Sisters will screen the “Student Climate Film Festival,” which features a series of short documentaries on climate and the environment produced by the students from Jasper High School.

On Sunday, November 10 at 2 PM, the Sisters will screen “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.” In this feature documentary, celebrated naturalist, David Attenborough, reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen.

Those interested in watching either or both of the films can register online at thedome.org/season-of-creation-films or by calling 812-367-1411. While there is no charge to attend, free-will offerings will be accepted.

This film series and participation in the Season of Creation are part of the Sisters’ ongoing engagement with the Laudato Si’ Goals: to care for our common home; to respond to the cry of the poor; to engage in ecological economics; to practice ecological spirituality; to participate in ecological education; to adopt more sustainable lifestyles; and to support community resilience and participatory action.