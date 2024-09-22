Frank Rahman, 68, of Santa Claus, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 21stsurrounded by his family. Frank was born October 21, 1955, in Ferdinand to Linus and Hilda (Metzger) Rahman. He married Mary Ann Schaeffer on May 3, 1980, in St. Martins Church in Chrisney. Frank was a member of St. Boniface Church in Fulda where he was a Cantor. Frank was retired from Best Home Furnishings where he worked as an Upholsterer. He was a hobby farmer and enjoyed woodworking. Frank was known as a handyman who could fix nearly anything. He was a member of the Silver Moon Band.

Frank is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Rahman of Santa Claus, three sons, George (Katie) Rahman of Jasper, Bruce Rahman of Loogootee, and Phillip Rahman of Santa Claus; six grandchildren, Andrew, Lucy, Joseph, Mary, Peter, and John Rahman. three brothers, Alan (Georgia) Rahman, Eddie (Gloria) Rahman and Steve (Angie) Rahman all of Ferdinand; seven sisters, Sally (Paul) Harpenau of Branchville, Carol (Kenny) Lueken of Missouri, Connie (Steve) Mundy of Jasper, Martha (Charlie) Demuth of St. Meinrad, Margie (David) Hoffman, Mary Jo (Bill) Giesler, Doris (Butch) Klem all of Ferdinand.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Linus and Hilda Rahman, and a daughter-in-law, Christine Rahman.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 25th at St. Boniface Church in Fulda at 10:00 AM CT. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday morning at the church from 8:00 AM CT until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com