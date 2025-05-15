Alice M Nord, 92, of Ferdinand passed away on Tuesday May 13th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery where she was a resident since October.

Alice was born on Sept 25, 1932 to Frank and Clara (Buechler) Eckert of Celestine. Alice met the love of her life, Sylvester “Vestie” Nord at a dance in Schnellville. After Vestie returned from the Korean War, they married on Oct 11, 1952 and danced through 69 years of a loving, beautiful marriage. They traveled together to all 50 states and several countries. If you wanted to see a twinkle in Vestie’s eyes, all you had to do was mention Alice. Vestie preceded her in death on June 23, 2022.

Alice grew up on a farm where she learned the value of a dollar and how to work hard for it. Her strong work ethic continued throughout her life; working at the Ferdinand News and The Herald in classified advertising. Always meticulous with her home, yard, and garden, Alice enjoyed the fruits of her labor. In particular, Alice grew strawberries from the time she was a small girl until her health declined last year. She loved to share her strawberries with her neighbors, friends, and family…always giving others the best berries and keeping the small ones for herself. Alice was ready for a good card game at any time and usually coaxed us to “play one more game”. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, Ferdinand Legion Auxiliary, Ferdinand Senior Citizens, St Anne’s Sodality, church quilting group and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Alice loved spending time with her family.

Alice is survived by 5 children: Randy (Brenda) Nord of Louisville, Cheryl (Stan) Hasenour and Vicki (Pat) Seger of Bretzville, Larry Nord of Jasper, and Bruce (Brenda) Nord of Ferdinand; 12 grandchildren: Josh Nord, Jeremy Hasenour, Cara Morrow, Andrea Smart, Kristin Buechlein, Kaci White, Connor Seger, Zach Seger, Travis Nord, Nicole Nord, Emily Nord and Jade Nord. Alice is also survived by 14 great- grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Betty Nord.

The last surviving member of her family, she was also preceded in death by her parents, brother Ralph( Vera) Eckert, sister Catherine (Kermit) Rogier, daughter- in- law Darlene Nord.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM ET Saturday, May 17th in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 AM ET until time of services at 11:00 AM ET. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com