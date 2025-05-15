Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is proud to announce Brandon Johnson, MOT, OTR, LAT, ATC, CHT, as the new Rehabilitation Therapies Services Manager. Johnson brings exceptional credentials and extensive expertise, positioning DCH to further grow as a regional leader in rehabilitation and healthcare excellence.

Johnson joined DCH in 2012, quickly distinguishing himself as a dedicated leader within the CORE occupational therapy team. As one of fewer than 7,000 certified hand therapists worldwide, Johnson holds an esteemed professional distinction requiring thousands of hours of specialized upper extremity care and successful completion of a rigorous certification exam. Additionally, Johnson is credentialed as both an occupational therapist and certified athletic trainer, allowing him to provide comprehensive rehabilitation and athletic training services.

“Brandon has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate, patient-centered care,” said Dave Graber, Chief Operating Officer at Daviess Community Hospital. “His unique combination of experience and dedication makes him ideally suited to lead our rehab services, enhance our offerings, and ensure we continue providing the highest standard of care to our community.”

In his new role, Johnson will manage the hospital system’s rehabilitation therapies team, drive clinical innovation, and strengthen CORE’s comprehensive services, including certified hand therapy, custom splinting, athletic recovery, and holistic approaches to healing and performance.

Johnson expressed enthusiasm for his new leadership opportunity, stating, “I am honored and excited to step into this role. Our rehab therapy department has always been about providing exceptional care and improving lives, and I look forward to collaborating with our outstanding team to build on our successes, enhance our community’s health, and lead our services to new heights.”

Johnson earned associate degrees from Vincennes University, a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Indiana State University, and a master’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of Indianapolis. His academic excellence has been recognized through numerous awards, including the Student Athletic Trainer of the Year and a university research award focused on animal-assisted therapy.

A resident of Vincennes and graduate of Lincoln High School, Johnson enjoys outdoor activities and coaching youth sports. He and his wife, Katie, are proud parents to a son and daughter.