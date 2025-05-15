Latest News

On Tuesday, May 13th, Master Trooper Josh Livingston took a trespassing complaint from a resident in Orange County. The homeowner provided photographs from a home video camera. Through an investigation, Master Trooper Timothy Weisenberger identified the subject as James Kendall, and the vehicle he was driving. A short time later, Sergeant Michael Allen and Trooper Blake Leary located the vehicle and made a traffic stop for an infraction. Officers spoke to the driver, who was identified as James Kendall. During a BMV check, the return showed Kendall had an active warrant for a parole violation through Indiana, and his driver’s license was suspended. During a search of the vehicle, suspected marijuana was located. Kendall was arrested and transported to the Orange County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• James D. Kendall, 49, Paoli, IN.

Parole Violation For Battery – Level 6 Felony

Driving While Suspended Prior – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Blake Leary

Assisting Officers – Sergeant Michael Allen, Master Trooper Timothy Weisenberger, and Master Trooper Josh Livingston

Assisting Agency – Paoli Police Department and K9

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

