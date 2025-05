Kurt Gutgsell interviews Southridge High School Seniors, and twin-siblings, Molly and Davis Schwartz, on why they chose their respective universities.

Molly Schwartz will be attending Olney Central to pursue Softball at the collegiate level.

Davis Schwartz will be attending Hanover College to pursue Football at the collegiate level.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

https://youtu.be/q2wEGjk63Lg