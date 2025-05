In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to discuss the upcoming summer season at the “Y”, including summer camps and swim lessons, an upcoming Safe Sitter course, and Volleyball intramurals for 5th graders to freshman.

