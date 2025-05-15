The Square in downtown Jasper continues to come alive each weekend with Music on Main, a free, family-friendly event featuring live performances from area musicians. Held every Saturday from April through June, the weekly event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This Saturday, May 17, Nick Hamilton will take the stage in the firepit corner of the Square, adding his musical flair to a vibrant atmosphere of shopping, dining, and socializing.

Music on Main encourages residents and visitors to explore the unique downtown merchants, grab lunch at local eateries, and enjoy a laid-back afternoon while supporting regional musical talent.

The weekly concert series is part of a broader effort to foster community engagement and enhance the downtown experience in Jasper.