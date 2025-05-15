The Uhl Collectors Society will be hosting its 2025 annual Uhl Fest on Saturday, June 21st, starting at 11 AM at the Huntingburg event center.

While the event is mostly offered to members only, a few items on the schedule are free and open to the public.

From 11 AM to 2:30 PM, vendor sales, their Uhl Museum, as well as registration for new memberships and the auction, will be open to the public.

The museum is expected to have many rare, unique, and even historic pieces of Uhl memorabilia. The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame is loaning the one-of-a-kind Huntingburg/Jasper Trophy Jug for display. It is not fully confirmed, but the 30-gallon display jug used at State Fair Uhl Pottery displays may show up.

The last crock made at Uhl in 1944 is also expected to be at the museum, along with Jane Uhl, whiskey jugs, ephemera, and many more unique pieces.

From 12 to 2 PM, Yard Goat Artesan Ales will be serving samples of their ales to attendees, including their new Uhl Bootlegger Ale.

$8 Meals from McAlister’s Deli, including small sandwiches, chips, and fountain drinks, will also be available for purchase starting at 11:30 AM.

Lastly, open to non-members from 1 to 2 PM, there will be a table providing “Is it Uhl Assessment?” and appraisals for free.

For more information on the group, this event, or how to become a member, visit: Uhlcollectorssociety.com.