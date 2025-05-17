Wallace Veterinary Clinic in Loogootee is once again hosting its annual vaccination clinic, providing affordable and accessible pet care across Martin County. The 2025 clinic will take place over four days in early June, with mobile stops in several local communities.

Pet owners can bring their dogs and cats for the following vaccinations:

K9 5-way yearly booster: $25.00

$25.00 Feline 5-way yearly booster: $29.00

$29.00 Rabies vaccination (1 or 3 year): $15.00

(To receive a 3-year rabies shot, owners must show proof of a current or recent rabies vaccination given within 30 days of the due date.)

The vaccination clinic schedule is:

June 3: Shoals Fire Station, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

June 4: Dover Hill Christian Union Church, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

June 5: Lost River (Bateman School House), 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

June 6: Wallace Veterinary Clinic Front Lawn in Loogootee, 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Please note that staff at the mobile clinic locations will not be able to access pet vaccination records, so pet owners should bring documentation if seeking a 3-year rabies vaccination.

For more information, contact Wallace Veterinary Clinic in Loogootee.