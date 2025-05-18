Fredie P. Boehm, age 63, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 11:32 a.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Fred was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 27, 1961, to Sylvester and Virginia (Seifert) Boehm.

He was a 1980 graduate of Jasper High School.

He worked at the family business, the Ireland Mark-Rite, until it was sold, and then, most recently, he was a delivery courier for Sternberg Automotive Group.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and the Ireland Knights of Columbus.

Fred was an avid sports fan, particularly following the Cincinnati Reds, Miami Dolphins, and Jasper High School sports. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending gatherings.

Surviving are one sister, Marilyn (Kenny) Wolf, Jasper, IN, two brothers, Herb (Elaine) Boehm, Roselle, IL, and Earl (Linda) Boehm, Jasper, IN, one brother-in-law, George Hasenour, Dubois, IN, 11 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are one sister, Patty Hasenour, and two brothers, Charlie and an infant, Danny Boehm.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Fred P. Boehm will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Ireland K of C will conduct a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, the Ireland K of C, or to your favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.