Gary S. Rasche, age 80, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025, at home.

Gary was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on March 4, 1945, to LaVerne (Burger) and Sylvester Rasche.

Gary was a 1963 graduate of Ireland High School. On April 24, 1965, Gary married Belinda (Linda) Voegerl, celebrating 60 years of marriage, and together they raised four children. During their 60 years, they owned and operated Agri-Central Sales, Inc. in Huntingburg, Indiana, until retirement in May 2023 and own the Great Outdoors of Indiana in Jasper, Indiana. They traveled to all 50 states plus Puerto Rico, many European countries, as well as 12 cruises. They loved spending time together at the French Lick Casino as well as other casinos. Their card group is made up of special friends.

Gary was a faithful man. He and Linda were members of St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Ireland. He was one of the chairpersons for the Building for the Future Campaign to build the new church. He was a founding member of the Ireland K of C, a previous member and president of the Ireland Lions Club, a past president of the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Ireland, Ireland Sportsman Club, a member of the Uhl Society, and served bereavement meals at St. Mary’s. Gary received the Brute Award with Linda from the Diocese of Evansville.

Gary was a humble man who took pride in his family. He loved spending time with his wife and family. His favorite hobbies were gambling, playing cards, and fishing with his brothers.

Gary is survived by his wife, Linda, four children: Marsha (Kevin) Shepherd of Jasper, Aaron (Paula) Rasche of Jasper, Dana (Tony) Vittorio of Indianapolis, and Casey (Jenny) Rasche of Westfield; 12 grandchildren: Kirk (Lydia) Shepherd of Jasper, Craig Shepherd of Jasper, Lydia (Adam) Hedinger of Jasper, Landon Ball of Indianapolis, Sophie (Zach) Lofton of Chicago, Lilly Rasche of Jasper, Alexandria (Marc) Robinson of Bargersville, Taylor (Erin) Carpenter of Indianapolis, Emma (Shamar) Wright of Indianapolis and Layne DeHart of Indianapolis, Ella and Adeline Rasche of Westfield; 2 step-grandchildren: Taylor (Kennon) Burroughs of Dayton, Ohio and Nic Vittorio of Pinehurst, North Carolina. Four great-grandchildren: Eleanor and Kate Shepherd of Jasper, Zora Wright of Indianapolis, Milo Carpenter of Indianapolis, and three on the way. Two brothers: Bill (Becky) Rasche of Huntingburg and Ken (Jan) Rasche of Jasper.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gordon.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary Rasche will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda and Gary Rasche Endowment at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church or a charity of your choice.

