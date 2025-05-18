Latest News

On Friday, May 16th, Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy was working on State Road 66 near English when she observed a vehicle speeding. Trooper Denk-Mundy and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Paul Conrad. Conrad showed visible signs of impairment. Conrad was transported to the Crawford County Jail for a chemical test. Conrad was arrested and is being held on bond in the Crawford County Jail.

Arrested and Charges:

• Paul D. Conrad, Milltown, IN.

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Agency – Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

