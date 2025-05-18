Early Sunday morning, May 18th, Trooper Noah Ewing was working in the West Baden area. Trooper Ewing and other officers were inside Fast Eddie’s Service Station when an unidentified individual advised them he had observed a male at the gas pumps who appeared to be intoxicated. Officers observed a male staggering in the parking lot and getting into the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officers then pulled behind the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Raymond Knepp, in the running vehicle. Knepp showed visible signs of impairment. Knepp was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test. Knepp was arrested and transported to the Orange County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Raymond J. Knepp, 21, Odon, IN.

OVWI – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Noah Ewing

Assisting Officer – Trooper Austin Collins & Trooper Blake Leary

Assisting Agencies – West Baden and French Lick Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law