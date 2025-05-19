Bruce Allen Dunn, age 62, of Marengo, IN passed away at Harrison Health Care and Rehab in Corydon, IN on May 15, 2025, surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 5, 1963, in Corydon, IN to John and Lois (Ridener) Dunn.

Bruce was a collector of many things. He was a skilled woodworker. Bruce was a skilled local handyman always willing to lend a hand to a friend or neighbor in need. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Dunn, his sisters, Norma Eastridge, and Debora Dunn.

Bruce is survived by his mother, Lois (Ridener) Dunn, his brothers, Andy Dunn, and Darrell Dunn, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Tuesday May 20, 2025, from 2:00 P.M until the time of service at 4:00 P.M. at Dillman – Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana with Bro. Philo Jones to officiate.

Cremation was chosen according to his wishes.

