Bryar Diane Rahman, 3, of St. Anthony passed away on Friday, May 16th at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Bryar was born October 8, 2021 to Chris and Amanda Rahman.

She is survived by her parents; siblings, Kyana, Emery, Oaklynn and Alyza; grandparents, Kenny and Cindy Rahman, Linda and Gary Osborne, Bob and Becky Schnell; Great grand-parents, Imelda Mehling, Jane Braun and Gene Gehlhausen. Bryar was preceded in death by a grandmother, Rita Rahman; great-grandfather, Eugene Mehling, great grandparents, Herb and Mary Rahman, Charles Pierce, Gene and Norma Schnell.

Friends may call Tuesday, May 20th from 2-7:30 PM at Becher Funeral Home.

A prayer service will be held at 7:30 PM.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

