Walter M. Troesch, 89 of St. Meinrad, passed away on Saturday, May 17th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Walter was born October 22, 1935, in Perry County to Lawrence and Elenora (Nielander) Troesch. He married Virlee Waninger on May 13, 1961, in St. Boniface Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2018. Walter served in the National Guard.

He enjoyed farming and owned an antique shop along with his brother, Troesch Steam Engines and Antiques. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Walter is survived by a son, Steven (Kathy) Troesch of St. Meinrad and a daughter, Lisa Shipman of Nicholson Valley; daughter in-law, Jennifer Troesch of Ferdinand; brother, Victor (Mildred) Troesch of St. Meinrad and a sister, Erma Harpenau of Tell City; grandchildren, Kendall (Levi) Brown, Kyle, Amy and Bryce Troesch, Melanie and Brent Roberts; great grandchild, Damon Brown. Walter was preceded in death by his wife Virlee, a son, James Troesch and a sister, Mathilda Beier.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 23rd at 10:00 AM CT in St. Meinrad Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 22nd at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 3-7:00 PM CT and also on Friday from 9:00 AM CT until the time of services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Meinrad Parish or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be shared at becherfuneralhome.com