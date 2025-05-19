The Dubois County Humane Society is proud to announce the appointment of Kara Henke as its new Executive Director, effective February 2025.

Kara brings a wealth of experience in human resources, team leadership, and community-based animal rescue. Her background includes working closely with foster-based rescue networks and a strong passion for community education—making her a natural fit to lead DCHS into its next chapter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kara to the team,” said Jordan Wehr, Board Member of DCHS. “She’s already making an impact—building strong connections with regional rescues and enhancing partnerships throughout our local community. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Under Kara’s leadership, DCHS looks forward to expanding its educational outreach, strengthening rescue collaborations, and continuing its mission to protect and advocate for animals across Dubois County.

The DCHS Adoption Center is located at 426 Wernsing Road, and its Spay & Neuter Clinic operates at 509 W. 9th Street, both in Jasper.

For additional information, please email: adoptatdchs@gmail.com.