Travis F. Hale, age 76, of Gentryville, passed away peacefully at 9:50 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the Linda E. White Hospice Facility in Evansville.

He was born on November 5, 1948, in Huntingburg, to Earl and Louise (Marcus) Hale, and later married Barbara Morris. Travis retired from O.F.S. in Huntingburg, and he had a deep passion for hunting and fishing. Above all, he cherished the companionship of his dog, who was truly his best friend. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Travis is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Hale of Gentryville; his son, Jerry (Rhonda) Hale of Boonville; his brother, Elbert (Charlotte) Hale of Tennyson; two grandchildren, Taylor (Ashley) Hatfield and Megan Hatfield; and three great-grandchildren, Andrea, Gannon, and Brooklyn Hatfield.

Funeral services for Travis F. Hale will be held at 11:00 a.m. (Dale Time) on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Chinn Cemetery near Dale. Pastor Steven Beck will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. (Dale Time) on Wednesday, May 21st, at Rainey Funeral Home, and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Condolences may be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.