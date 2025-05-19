The Dubois County Veterans Council (DCVC) will host its Annual Memorial Day Observance at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025, on the Courthouse Square in Jasper. The event is open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring a chair or use bleachers that will be set up for the occasion.

The DCVC, which includes all veterans organizations throughout Dubois County, organizes the annual event as a tribute to the men and women who have given their lives in service to the nation. This year’s Master of Ceremonies will be David Stockberger, a U.S. Navy veteran and current president of the Dubois County Veterans Council. He is also a member of American Legion Post 147, the Legion Riders, 40/8, and Navy Club Ship #90 in Jasper.

The ceremony will feature participation from veterans groups and local citizens, with opening and closing prayers offered by Father Luke Hassler, pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Ireland. The keynote address will be delivered by newly elected State Senator Daryl Schmitt of Ireland.

This year, the community will posthumously honor Master Sergeant Dennis L. Englert, USMC (Ret.), as the featured deceased veteran. Born in Huntingburg in 1951, Englert was a 1969 graduate of Jasper High School and later earned an associate degree from Vincennes University. He served more than 22 years in the Marine Corps, with a distinguished career in logistics and supply operations across numerous domestic and international military installations. His deployments included assignments in Japan, California, North Carolina, and during Desert Storm aboard the USS Nassau, which struck a sea mine during combat operations.

MSgt Englert passed away on February 27, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Frances Englert, two daughters, five grandchildren, two sisters, and two brothers. He was a life member of several organizations including the Marine Corps League Southern Indiana Leatherneck Detachment 931, VFW Post 673, American Legion Post 147, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

The ceremony will also include a special Bell Ceremony with the reading of names to honor all Dubois County veterans who have passed away since last year’s observance. A 21-gun salute will be performed, followed by the National Anthem and the playing of “Taps” by newly elected U.S. Congressman and Jasper native Mark Messmer, a longtime advocate for veterans.

Following the observance, a reception will be held at American Legion Post 147 in Jasper for the family and friends of MSgt Englert, as well as all guests and participants.

The public is encouraged to attend and help honor the legacy of all fallen veterans.