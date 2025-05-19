The Dubois County America 250 Committee will hold its next meeting on Thursday, May 29 at 6:00 p.m. in the Cherry Meeting Room of the Jasper Public Library.

The committee is part of a statewide and national initiative to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, which will take place in 2026. Its mission is to help plan and coordinate local events, projects, and celebrations that reflect the spirit and history of the nation.

The Dubois County Historical Society has been named the County Connect Leader by the Indiana State Semiquincentennial Commission. In this role, the Society serves as a liaison between local organizations and the state, helping groups share ideas and list their events on the statewide platform at in.gov/usa250.

Local organizations—including veterans’ groups, the Daughters of the American Revolution, scouting programs, 4-H clubs, service organizations, Chambers of Commerce, public libraries, historical societies, local government, and other interested citizens—are encouraged to attend and participate in the planning process.

For more information, contact Dubois County Historical Society President Gary Eck at geck@eck-mundy.com or call 812-634-8001 during business hours.