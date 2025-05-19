The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 161 in Warrick County.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, May 27, crews will close State Road 161 in Warrick County near Boonville. This closure will occur near the intersections of State Road 62, State Road 161, and Maxville Road.

This road closure will allow for water line relocation and pipe structure replacement. Work is expected to last through mid-July, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 62 to State Road 61 to State Road 66. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.