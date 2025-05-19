Latest News

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 26, crews will close north and southbound passing lanes on I-69 in Vanderburgh County. These lane closures will occur between the 15-mile marker and the 18-mile marker.

Lane closures will allow for grading and seeding work to be performed on the interstate median. Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

On By Joey Rehl

