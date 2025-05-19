Philip Chris Ahrens, of Ahrens Berry Farm, died peacefully on May 15, 2025, with his devoted wife Linda, children, and grandchildren nearby. Phil was born in Duff, Indiana on March 29th, 1942. He was well known in the community as the “Strawberry Man” as he owned and operated the strawberry business created by his parents Gus and Iretha (Bennett), along with several siblings

Phil and his high school sweetheart, Linda (Neal), were married for 64 years, was the father of four children, Cheryl, Greg, Kristi, and Jason, and Papa to two grandchildren, Maria and Maya.

Phil graduated from Purdue University in 1966 with a degree in Horticulture, he worked closely with the university throughout his career. His green thumb grew anything green, beautiful, or edible. Phil served on many committees, and received much recognition and countless awards in the many roles he served, including past President of the North American Strawberry Growers Association. He was an avid reader with a variety of interests including the cosmos, current events, and inspirational materials. He enjoyed sharing experiences and opinions, and he was easily moved by all genres of music, and his love of nature.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathleen (Satkamp), and brother Carl.

A celebration of life will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. with visitation held on Friday, June 6th, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Purdue for Life Foundation – Horticulture and Landscape Architecture.

