The Kimball Resource Center, in partnership with the Jasper Chamber, has its next 2025 free paper shredding day set for Wednesday, May 21st.

All free paper shredding days this year will be at Kimball’s Resource Center, located at 1550 Power Drive in Jasper, with each taking place on a Wednesday from 9 AM to 1 PM.

The rest of the dates planned for this year are: