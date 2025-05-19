Visit Dubois County has announced they are releasing the first-ever Spanish version of the Dubois County Visitors Guide. This milestone publication represents a significant step toward inclusivity and accessibility in local tourism and community engagement.

Created through a collaborative partnership, Visit Dubois County worked alongside Rossina Sandoval Monsivais, Director of ALASI, (Association of Latin Americans in Southern Indiana), to translate the original English edition to Spanish, offering Spanish-speaking residents and visitors the opportunity to explore Dubois County with ease and confidence.

From cultural attractions and outdoor adventures to dining, lodging, and signature events, the guide provides a welcoming and informative resource that reflects the growing diversity of the region.

The Spanish version of the Dubois County Visitors Guide is now available. Free copies can be picked up at the Dubois County Visitors Center in Jasper and the ALASI office in Huntingburg. A digital version is also available on the Visitors Center website.

For more information or to request a free guide, contact the Dubois County Visitors Center at (812) 482-9115 or complete the form at visitduboiscounty.com/request-information/.