Joshua Wayne Hill, age 33, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away Friday evening, September 20, 2024, at his residence.

Joshua was born October 2, 1990, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Rick and Rose (Wahl) Hill. He was a 2009 graduate of Southridge High School where he and his wife Jody were high school sweethearts. He was a longtime coal miner and worked at Hulsman Electric in Ireland. Joshua was a devoted and loving father to his three daughters; he loved spending time outdoors and working on his property; was an avid hunter; enjoyed attending shooting matches and watching MotorTrend; and he loved grilling outside. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Schepers.

He is survived by his wife, Jody Lynn Hill of Birdseye; three daughters, Janelle “Nelly” Hill (age 16), Jaylen “Jay” Hill (age 14), and Josie Mae Hill (age 4) all at home; father, Rick (Janice) Hill of Huntingburg; mother, Rose Ibarra of Huntingburg; five siblings, Jeremy (Cathy) Schepers, Joanie (Mauricio) Hernandez, Jennifer (Oscar) Hernandez, Jacob Hill all of Huntingburg and TJ Hill of Princeton; grandmother, Darlene Ricketts of Lynnville; father-in-law, Jeffrey Brant of Huntingburg; mother-in-law, Cynthia Brant of Jasper; sister-in-law, Jillian (Adam) Zehr of Birdseye; by nieces, nephews, and many close friends and family.

Funeral services for Joshua Hill will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with Rev. William Covey officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 24th. Memorial contributions may be made to family wishes. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com