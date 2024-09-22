Marlene J. Ashby, 85, of Washington, passed away Friday, September 20, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born September 27, 1938, in Washington, to Patrick and Edith (Clements) Delaney. Marlene was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Washington, Homemakers Club, and a previous board member of Corning Heritage Center. She enjoyed reading, cats, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Marilyn, Donald, and Daniel Delaney.

She is survived by one daughter, Regina (Tom) Kahle of Huntingburg; two grandchildren, Eric Waltz and Hilary (Ross) Fleck; two great-grandchildren, Ian and Emma Fleck; three step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and by her cat, Gertrude.

Funeral services for Marlene J. Ashby will be at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Washington. Burial will follow at Glencoe Cemetery. Father Paul Ferguson will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, prior to the service at the church. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Corning Heritage Center. Condolences may be shared online at: raineyfuneralhome.com