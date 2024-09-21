Gayla Jo Utley, 70, of Santa Claus passed away at her home on September 19th2024 in Christmas Lake Village. Gayla was born March 28, 1954 in Ferdinand to Jerome and Frieda (Giesler) Gehlhausen. She was united in marriage to Wayne Utley on May 1, 1981 in Santa Claus, Indiana.

Gayla was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, St. Nicholas Church. She was self –employed and retired at Accusearch of Southern Indiana. Gayla enjoyed playing cards, Wordle, flowers and gardening.

Surviving are her husband, Wayne Utley, four sons, Darren (Debbie) Utley of Mt. Pleasant, WI., Jason (Kassie) Utley of Edinburgh, IN., Ryan (Letitia) Griepenstroh of Evansville, and Wayne Griepenstroh of Santa Claus. Nine grandchildren, Liz Griepenstroh, Lyliah Griepenstroh, Maiah Griepenstroh, Keegan Griepenstroh, Kinley Griepenstroh, David Utley, Josh Utley, Claire Utley, and Jay Utley. Three brothers, Ron (Mary) Gehlhausen of Bretzville, Steve (Lynda) Gehlhausen of Ferdinand, Greg Gehlhausen of Santa Claus. Three sisters, Donna Belkoski of Opelika, AL., Shelly Haidari of Ferdinand, and Kandi (Randy) Wade of Santa Claus. Gayla was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law, Lindsey Griepenstroh, 2 brothers in infancy, Joey and Mark Gehlhausen and one sister in infancy, Mary Gehlhausen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 25th at 11:00 AM CDT in St. Nicholas Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until the service time. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.