In this episode, Steve Lindauer sits down with Jonda Bowers, the Squadron Commander of the Patoka Valley Cadet Squadron, to discuss the reunification of group, what they do alongside the Air Force, and how you can get involved.

Details:

Commander: 1st Lt. Jonda Bowers

When: Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.

Where: 2495 W 900 S Huntingburg, IN 47542

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/rTPEGN7Gihs