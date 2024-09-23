Latest News

The Jasper City Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the man seen in recently released photos connected to an active investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information about the individual or the incident to come forward. Those who can assist are encouraged to contact the Jasper City Police Department at 812-482-2255. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the department’s tip line at 812-481-COPS. Your information could be crucial in helping resolve this case.

