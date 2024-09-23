The 2024 Huntingburg Herbstfest Queen pageant was held Sunday evening at Market Street Park in Huntingburg. This year’s Miss Huntingburg Herbstfest is Mallory Tooley. Mallory is the daughter of Gary and Kathy Tooley of Huntingburg and a senior at Southridge High School. She plans on attending USI to study education.

Heather Schoenbachler, daughter of AJ and Sandra Kempf of Huntingburg was the 1st Runner Up

Ellie Bardwell, daughter of Brett and Sarah Bardwell of Huntingburg was 2nd Runner Up and also took home Miss Photogenic honors.

In the Pre-Teen division Jazmin Dubon was named the 2024 Pre-Teen Miss Huntingburg Herbstfest. Jazmin, the daughter of Santos and Milagro Serrano of Huntingburg, is a freshman at Southridge High School and hopes to become an ultrasound tech or labor & delivery nurse. She also was named Pre-Teen Miss Photogenic.

Lillian Thewes, daughter of Dane and Amanda Thewes of Huntingburg was the 1st Runner Up

and Leigha Blume, daughter of Mike and Kim Blume, was named 2nd Runner-up.

This year Little Mister Herbstfest was also named as the result of a community vote that honors this year goes to Isaiah Dearing.

The Huntingburg Herbstfest kicks off this Thursday, September 26th at Huntingburg City Park and runs through the parade on Sunday, September 29th.