Farroll L. King, age 84, of Birdseye, passed away at 12:52 p.m., on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

He was born December 27, 1939, in Birdseye, Indiana, to Lonnie R. and Susie (Sanders) King. Farroll was a United States Army veteran who served in Crailsheim, Germany for two years as a tank driver and sharpshooter. He married Joy Lea Kaiser shortly before leaving for the service on August 30, 1963 in Shawneetown, Illionis. When he came home, he worked for Mulzer’s Crushed Stone for 42 years. He was raised in the Weslyan faith and worshipped at Foster’s Ridge Christian Church. He was a past member of St. Anthony American Legion and enjoyed deer hunting. Farroll is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rhonda King; 3 brothers, Ray, Lester, Kenny; 6 sisters, Minnie, Agnes, Nellie, Imogene, Louise and Norma.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joy King of Birdseye; a son, Rodney King of Leopold; a daughter, Clorissa Casper of Grantsburg, Indiana; a brother, Garroll King of Birdseye; 3 grandchildren, Kendall, Zachary and Eleanor.

Visitationfor Farroll King will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Thursday, September 26, 2024from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27th at Nass and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery. Pastor Al Madden will officiate the funeral services. St. Anthony American Post # 493 Honor Guard will conduct military graveside rites.Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com