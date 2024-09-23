Signs and banners for local political candidates have reportedly been stolen across Perry County, according to a post shared on the Perry County Indiana Democratic Party’s Facebook page early Monday morning. Authorities are urging residents to report any information regarding the thefts. If you have noticed any missing or stolen signs, you are encouraged to file a police report. Theft of political signs is not only disruptive but can be considered a crime, potentially leading to misdemeanor or even felony charges depending on the circumstances, such as the value of the stolen property or the intent behind the act.

To report a stolen sign or banner, residents can contact the Tell City Police Department at (812) 547-7068 or the Perry County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 547-2441. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to local authorities.

The theft of political signs can result in charges of petty theft, vandalism, or criminal mischief, depending on the jurisdiction and the intent behind the act. Removing campaign signs not only impacts local elections but may carry penalties such as fines, restitution, or possible jail time, underscoring the seriousness of these actions.