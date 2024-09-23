Every year, 2,100 North Americans are killed or seriously injured when they engage in unsafe behavior around tracks and trains. Indiana Operation Lifesaver is joining Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI) and State Operation Lifesaver Programs across the nation during the week of Sept. 23-29 to observe Rail Safety Week, urging the public to help #STOPTrackTragedies.Operation Lifesaver Canada and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF)are simultaneously observing Rail Safety Week in Canada and Mexico, partnering in the U.S. mission to raise awareness, educate, and save lives.

In Indiana each year, approximately 100 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents.

Indiana Operation Lifesaver Executive Director Jessica Feder says, “Indiana Rail Safety Week activities in Indiana will emphasize community education events along with social media activity sharing the lifesaving rail safety education message.”We are kicking off the week today with a state Indiana Rail Safety Week proclamation. Through rail safety education during this week and every day, we are empowering Indiana residents to make safe choices around railroad tracks and trains and to help keep their communities safe.”

During Indiana Rail Safety Week, new social media graphics, videos and public service announcements (PSAs) will be released. Two new videos will be launched as part of the ongoing #STOPTrackTragedies campaign, featuring personal stories of people who have been directly affected by rail crossing or trespassing incidents — including victims, friends and family members, locomotive engineers, and first responders. The full campaign can be accessed at oli.org/stop-track-tragedies or stoptracktragedies.ca.

In Indiana and across the U.S., the following themes and messaging will be emphasized:

Monday, Sept. 23 kicks off the week with the overarching theme of #STOPTrackTragedies and a focus on Media Outreach and Proclamations in states and localities. OLI will release two new #STOPTrackTragedies video public service announcements (PSAs).

kicks off the week with the overarching theme of #STOPTrackTragedies and a focus on in states and localities. OLI will release two new #STOPTrackTragedies video public service announcements (PSAs). Tuesday, Sept. 24 focuses on the annual observance of Operation Clear Track in the U.S. and Canada emphasizing the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Law enforcement partners will conduct awareness exercises, Officer on the Train activities and other in-person positive enforcement events, as well as join first responders in sharing rail safety education messages through social media, emails and website posts.

focuses on the annual observance of emphasizing the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Law enforcement partners will conduct awareness exercises, Officer on the Train activities and other in-person positive enforcement events, as well as join first responders in sharing rail safety education messages through social media, emails and website posts. Wednesday, Sept. 25 highlights Crossing Safety, with outreach to the public including driver education students, drivers of all ages, shift workers, school bus drivers, and farmers as well as outdoor enthusiasts, highlighting the importance of the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs at crossings.

highlights with outreach to the public including driver education students, drivers of all ages, shift workers, school bus drivers, and farmers as well as outdoor enthusiasts, highlighting the importance of the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs at crossings. The themes for Thursday, Sept. 26, Transit Safety Thursday and Professional Driver Safety, showcase how to stay safe as a rail commuter or transit rider, as well as safe choices around railroad tracks and trains for professional drivers. Transit riders will be encouraged to take and share OLI’s transit safety pledge.

and showcase how to stay safe as a rail commuter or transit rider, as well as safe choices around railroad tracks and trains for professional drivers. Transit riders will be encouraged to take and share OLI’s transit safety pledge. Friday, Sept. 27 focuses on Volunteering with Operation Lifesaver, Inc. along with Wearing Red or “Red Out” for Rail Safety by encouraging partner safety organizations, schools, railroad employees, and the public to wear red and share photos on social media.

focuses on along with by encouraging partner safety organizations, schools, railroad employees, and the public to wear red and share photos on social media. Saturday, Sept. 28 highlights Trespass Prevention, educating pedestrians, cyclists, joggers, college students, people experiencing homelessness, and outdoor enthusiasts about the dangers posed by being on or near the tracks.

highlights educating pedestrians, cyclists, joggers, college students, people experiencing homelessness, and outdoor enthusiasts about the dangers posed by being on or near the tracks. Sunday, Sept. 29 promotes No Photo, Video or Selfie is Worth the Risk, to warn professional and amateur photographers as well as social media influencers against putting themselves or others in danger by illegally taking photos, videos, or filming near tracks and trains.

About Indiana Operation Lifesaver

Indiana Operation Lifesaver is a #RailSafetyEducation nonprofit dedicated to stopping track tragedies through public awareness and education campaigns as well as a volunteer network that gives free presentations encouraging safe behavior near tracks and trains. Explore the virtual library of rail safety materials on the oli.org website. Visit oli.org to learn more, take a rail safety pledge, request free presentations, and volunteer. Follow Operation Lifesaver on social media via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, X and YouTube.