Water Superintendent Jerry Austin began the Huntingburg City Council Meeting this week by presenting the Council with three separate water main project quotes, which coincide with Community Crossing Matching Grant requirements. The Council voted to approve the lowest costing bid with Utility Supply Company, costing $21,215.72.

Clerk Treasurer Thomas Dippel presented the considerations for a quote to install seven new computers in the Utility Office at $12,413 from Eck Mundy & Associates, and to approve the previous 2019-2021 agreement with VS Engineering for the 4th Street Heritage Trail project Roadway adaption. Both considerations were approved by the council.

City Attorney Phil Schneider presented the introduction of an ordinance to amend utility reconnection fees, that would increase the reconnection rates for gas utiltiies provided by the City of Huntingburg. The original rates were set at $28.00 for reconnection fee during regular business hours, and $75.00 for after-hours. This increase would now make these rates $50.00 to reconnect during business hours, and $125 during after-hours. Ordinance 2025-09 was introduced, and approved, with public hearing date for this ordinance set to be April 22nd, 2025, the same day as the city-wide utility gas rate increase public hearing.